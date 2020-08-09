Advertisement

OPERATION QUICKFIND: Philmeon Nyishnyimana

Missing Marion boy
Missing Marion boy(Marion Police)
By Christopher Cervantes
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police are asking for help in the search for a 12-year-old boy.

Phil Nyushymana was last seen on 1805 Daleview Drive on August 4th. He was wearing a black/green jacket, grey shirt, and tennis shoes, and is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators want anyone with information to call the Marion Police Department at (319)-377-1511 or dial 911.

