Operation Quick Find: Adam Dean Burgess

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for Adam Dean Burgess.

He is a 27-year-old white male, 5′6-5′8, and weighs about 115 pounds. He has dark brown or black, short hair, and was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. on the 3400 block of 25th Avenue in Marion. He was wearing jeans and a dark shirt.

Police say the high functioning, autistic man, walked away from his current residence, and says this is out of character for him. If you have any information on where he might be, contact police.

