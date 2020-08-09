Advertisement

Operation Quick Find: Adam Dean Burgess

The Marion Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for Adam Dean Burgess.
The Marion Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for Adam Dean Burgess.(KCRG)
By Taylor Holt
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for Adam Dean Burgess.

He is a 27-year-old white male, 5′6-5′8, and weighs about 115 pounds. He has dark brown or black, short hair, and was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. on the 3400 block of 25th Avenue in Marion. He was wearing jeans and a dark shirt.

Police say the high functioning, autistic man, walked away from his current residence, and says this is out of character for him. If you have any information on where he might be, contact police.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

Lisbon Fire Department responds to fire call at HiRail rubber plant

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The Lisbon Fire department responded to a call Sunday afternoon about a fire at the HiRail manufacturing plant.

Local

Two Muscatine men facing terrorism, other charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Two men were arrested and charged with several offenses after an alleged early morning incident on Sunday.

Local

Boy drowns while swimming in river near Cassville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A boy died while swimming in a southwest Wisconsin river on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Latest News

Local

Rep. Finkenauer married on Saturday in small home ceremony

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of Iowa’s U.S. House representatives was married on Saturday in a private ceremony, according to her office.

Iowa

Authorities identify Fort Dodge woman fatally shot by police

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Iowa authorities have identified the Fort Dodge woman who was shot and killed by police last week.

Iowa

Five more COVID-19 deaths reported as cases see increase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Changes in most coronavirus statistics stayed relatively consistent with recent reporting days, as several new deaths from, and hundreds of new cases of, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials.

Local

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeking missing Galena woman

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in northwest Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Local

Operation Quickfind canceled: Philmeon Nyishnyimana

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Christopher Cervantes
Marion police are asking for help in the search for a 12-year-old boy.

News

“Rock the Roost” benefit raises money for local businesses

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Newbo City Market hosted “Rock the Roost,” a benefit concert to help raise money for Newbo’s small businesses.