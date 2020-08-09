Lisbon Fire Department responds to fire call at HiRail rubber plant

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lisbon Fire department responded to a call Sunday afternoon about a fire at the HiRail manufacturing plant.

The call came in around 3:00 p.m. for reports of smoke at the plant located at 100 Kraiberg Boulevard. The plant manufactures rubber padding for railroad crossings.

Several fire trucks at the HiRail rubber plant in Lisbon—Lisbon FD Chief Brandon Siggins says they believe a rubber pallet or two are smoldering somewhere inside, but he’s “confident” there’s no active fire. A crew is removing other pallets to get to the smoldering one(s) @KCRG pic.twitter.com/3HQtQmc27p — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) August 9, 2020

Lisbon’s fire chief believes there are smoldering rubber palettes somewhere in the building, but firefighters are having a hard time locating them because there is so much smoke in the building.

An ambulance is here, but Chief Siggins says no one was hurt, and no one was in the building at the time. He says firefighters are having some difficulty getting to the smoldering rubber pallet(s) because there’s already so much smoke in the building. pic.twitter.com/PanSZJyK0W — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) August 9, 2020

Crews are using forklifts to remove other palettes and find and remove smoldering ones.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and a sprinkler system activated. No injuries were reported and the fire is not considered active.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.