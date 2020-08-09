Advertisement

Lisbon Fire Department responds to fire call at HiRail rubber plant

Smoke was reported at the HiRail Rubber Plant Sunday afternoon.
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lisbon Fire department responded to a call Sunday afternoon about a fire at the HiRail manufacturing plant.

The call came in around 3:00 p.m. for reports of smoke at the plant located at 100 Kraiberg Boulevard. The plant manufactures rubber padding for railroad crossings.

Lisbon’s fire chief believes there are smoldering rubber palettes somewhere in the building, but firefighters are having a hard time locating them because there is so much smoke in the building.

Crews are using forklifts to remove other palettes and find and remove smoldering ones.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and a sprinkler system activated. No injuries were reported and the fire is not considered active.

