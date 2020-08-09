Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeking missing Galena woman

GALENA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in northwest Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Laura A. Kowal, 57, of Galena, was last seen at her residence in the rural area near Galena on Friday at around Noon. Jo Daviess County sheriff’s deputies believe that she left her home in a white 2016 Honda Pilot, thoug it’s unclear where she was heading. The vehicle has Illinois plates XBB323.

Kowal is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes. There was no available description of her clothing provided by deputies.

Anybody with information should contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2141, or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

