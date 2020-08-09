Five more COVID-19 deaths reported as cases see increase

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Changes in most coronavirus statistics stayed relatively consistent with recent reporting days, as several new deaths from, and hundreds of new cases of, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 9, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 620 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 48,732. 37,085 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 235.

Five additional deaths were reported since Saturday morning’s total, increasing the overall death toll in the state to 930.

221 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of eight since 24 hours ago. 57 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of one. 20 patients are using ventilators, a net decrease of two. 32 new patients were admitted to hospitals due to the disease during the reporting period, consistent with the previous period’s 33 new patients.

An additional 6,929 tests were reported by public and private labs since Saturday morning. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 8.9%, lower than the previous 24 hours’ rate of 9.8%. A total of 521,380 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

