First day of Dubuque mask mandate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown Dubuque looked a little different Saturday with the city’s new mask mandate going into effect.

People were asked to wear a face-covering when in a public place where you can’t keep six feet away from other people. Businesses were asked to put signs in their windows to remind customers to wear a mask. The new mandate didn’t stop Ali and Adam Brown from trying to find a little normalcy amid the pandemic. Ali, a healthcare worker on the frontlines, said she sees why the city made the decision.

“What’s going on in the hospitals is scary right now,” she said.

The Brown’s both wore a face-covering themselves, but a few others did not. Some businesses also didn’t have signs up in their windows yet. While Saturday was the official first day of the mandate, police would not be enforcing the new code until Monday.

“This is the city’s way of trying to be accountable for its people,” said Adam. “When it comes down to it, people are going to either follow the mandate or not.”

A person not wearing a face starting Monday would first receive a warning. If they don’t comply the person would be fined $10. While the Browns and others KCRG TV9 spoke with said they were on board, some aren’t.

A Facebook group called “Residents Against Mask Mandate in Dubuque” has thousands of members. The organizers did decline to comment for this story.

At the end of the day, Adam and Ali said they hope this will slow the spread in the community where they live.

“It almost feels like we’re trying to get on board with the rest of the country,” said Adam. “You see them doing this in a lot of other places. I feel like we’re trying to follow suit.”

“I know that people have concerns about their freedoms, but if it’s going to help our citizens safe, why not do it?” Asked Ali.

People wishing to report someone for not wearing a face-covering are asked to call the Dubuque Police Department’s non-emergency number.

