Cedar Rapids police investigating robbery at Hills Brothers Business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police department is investigating a robbery at the Hills Brothers business Saturday. That’s located at 1940 Mount Vernon Road Southeast.

Police responded to a call about a robbery around 8:50 p.m. The business was robbed at gunpoint. Police are still looking for a suspect.

No one was inhjured.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.