Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police investigating robbery at Hills Brothers Business

Police generic
Police generic(MGN)
By Taylor Holt
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police department is investigating a robbery at the Hills Brothers business Saturday. That’s located at 1940 Mount Vernon Road Southeast.

Police responded to a call about a robbery around 8:50 p.m. The business was robbed at gunpoint. Police are still looking for a suspect.

No one was inhjured.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

News

“Rock the Roost” benefit raises money for local businesses

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Newbo City Market hosted “Rock the Roost,” a benefit concert to help raise money for Newbo’s small businesses.

Local

Campgrounds busy during pandemic

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
With most of the normal summer activities shut down, campgrounds are seeing more business during the pandemic.

News

Campgrounds busy

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

First day of Dubuque mask mandate

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
First day of Dubuque mask mandate

News

First day of Dubuque mask mandate

Updated: 55 minutes ago
First day of Dubuque mask mandate

Local

St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival held differently this year because of Coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
The St Jude Church Sweet Corn Festival was different this year because of Coronavirus. Instead, St Jude Catholic Church held a community drive.

News

Mom sues over University of Iowa student's death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The mother of an 18-year-old University of Iowa student who froze to death on the university’s campus is suing the school for negligence.

News

St. Jude Church hosts community drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
The St Jude Church Sweet Corn Festival was different this year because of Coronavirus. Instead, St Jude Catholic Church held a community drive.

News

ISU virus tests find 2.2% of returning students positive

Updated: 5 hours ago
Iowa State University says a program to administer coronavirus tests to students as they move back to campus have found 66 of them testing positive.