Cedar Rapids police investigating robbery at Hills Brothers Business
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police department is investigating a robbery at the Hills Brothers business Saturday. That’s located at 1940 Mount Vernon Road Southeast.
Police responded to a call about a robbery around 8:50 p.m. The business was robbed at gunpoint. Police are still looking for a suspect.
No one was inhjured.
