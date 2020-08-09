Boy drowns while swimming in river near Cassville

CASSVILLE, Wis. (KCRG) - A boy died while swimming in a southwest Wisconsin river on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:41 p.m. on Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a possible drowning in the Grant River. The incident was reported near Pigeon River Road, about a mile from its intersection with County Road U.

With the help of other emergency responders, crews were able to locate the victim about an hour later on the bottom of the river. Lynn Zimmerman, 17, of Livingston, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies believe that Zimmerman was with a group of friends and family that were canoeing along the river. The group paused their trip to swim, with Zimmerman diving headfirst into the river, according to witnesses. He never resurfaced.

Cassville Fire and EMS, Bloomington Fire Department, West Grant EMS, Glen Haven First Responders, Bagley Fire and First Responders, Grant County Emergency Management, and the Southwest Wisconsin Tactical Rescue Team assisted in the emergency response.

