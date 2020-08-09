Advertisement

Authorities identify Fort Dodge woman fatally shot by police

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities have identified the Fort Dodge woman who was shot and killed by police last week.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said 39-year-old Melissa Halda was fatally shot by a Webster County Sheriff’s deputy during the incident on Tuesday night. Halda was reported to be acting erratically while wielding knives before the shooting happened. Halda was shot and killed after deputies from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and a Fort Dodge police officer responded.

No other details were released about the shooting. The sheriff’s deputy who shot Halda has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Iowa

Five more COVID-19 deaths reported as cases see increase

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Changes in most coronavirus statistics stayed relatively consistent with recent reporting days, as several new deaths from, and hundreds of new cases of, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials.

Local

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeking missing Galena woman

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in northwest Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Local

Operation Quickfind canceled: Philmeon Nyishnyimana

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Christopher Cervantes
Marion police are asking for help in the search for a 12-year-old boy.

Latest News

News

“Rock the Roost” benefit raises money for local businesses

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Newbo City Market hosted “Rock the Roost,” a benefit concert to help raise money for Newbo’s small businesses.

News

Cedar Rapids police investigating robbery at Hills Brothers Business

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The Cedar Rapids Police department is investigating a robbery at the Hills Brothers business Saturday.

Local

Campgrounds busy during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
With most of the normal summer activities shut down, campgrounds are seeing more business during the pandemic.

News

Campgrounds busy

Updated: 13 hours ago

Local

First day of Dubuque mask mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
First day of Dubuque mask mandate

News

First day of Dubuque mask mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
First day of Dubuque mask mandate