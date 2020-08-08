Advertisement

Warmer and much more humid as pattern turns a bit more active

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer is back in a big way across eastern Iowa today, with a noticeable increase in both heat and humidity.

A slight chance for showers and storms exists, though it is likely that most areas stay dry. Nobody will be dry in terms of moisture, though, as dew points surge into the 70s, setting up a muggy weekend. Highs reach the upper 80s.

Sunday looks to be a couple of degrees warmer, with the potential for heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 at times. Another chance for showers and storms exists, though it is difficult to pinpoint any one location as more favored at this time. Similar conditions, though with somewhat cooler temperatures, can be expected Monday.

More chances for showers and storms exist in the 9-day, but they are generally pretty low and most days will have dry time involved. Temperatures gradually warm back toward the upper 80s by the end of the week.

