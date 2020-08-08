Update: Identifications announced in Fort Dodge Officer-involved shooting

DES MOINES Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the people involved in the officer-involved shooting on August 4 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Melissa Halda, 39, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, was identified as the deceased subject. An autopsy was completed on Halda by the Iowa Officer of the State Medical Examiner.

Webster County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Brett Knippel, has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation per Webster County policy.

