St Jude Sweet Corn Festival held differently this year because of Coronavirus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The St Jude Church Sweet Corn Festival was different this year because of Coronavirus. Instead, St Jude Catholic Church held a community drive.

The collected donations of food, school supplies, cleaning supplies, and there was also blood drive. People drove by to drop off the supplies. Volunteers wore face masks.

Of course, there was plenty of sweet corn for people to buy. Leaders wanted the event to focus on helping others during these uncertain times.

“I think it’s very important for our parish, for St Jude Catholic Church to keep it going for our community to still come together and do something A for our parish, B for the greater community,” said Father Mark Murphy with St Jude Catholic Church. “And that aspect of helping out the greater community, doing what the church should do. Sharing the love of Jesus, helping those in need.”

