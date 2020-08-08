Northern Iowa to play football in the spring after MVFC decision

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just last week, Northern Iowa and the Missouri Valley Football Conference were hopeful there would still be a football season this fall. Then when the Big Sky and Pioneer League opted out of the fall season on Thursday and Friday, respectively, it was inevitable the MVFC would follow suit.

The conference made the announcement on Friday night and will now have an 8-game spring league schedule along with the hope of having the FCS Playoffs.

“Without question, the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student-athletes and hearing their feelings,” said Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State University, in a statement. “What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS Playoffs. It’s great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking.”

The conference did say that teams can play non-conference opponents in the fall, if they so choose. Northern Iowa was supposed to play Iowa, Idaho State and Weber State for its non-conference schedule, but said in a statement that it won’t pursue any games in the fall.

The schedule for the spring season has not been determined.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.