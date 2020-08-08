NOAA: July 2020 brought record heat to many areas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) came out with a report showing that many states saw record heat in July. Here in eastern Iowa, we saw a warmer than average July across the entire area.

The average temperature across the United States was 75.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above the average. In the report, they stated that that made July 2020 the 11th warmest on record in the past 126 years.

Seven states including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennslyvania, and Virginia all reported their hottest July on records with fourteen other states reporting in the top 10.

In Cedar Rapids, our average high temperature was 74.7 degrees, which is 1.7 degrees above average. Dubuque’s average high temperature was 75 degrees, 3 degrees above average and Iowa City was 2.3 degrees above the average for July. Lastly, Waterloo’s average high was 3.8 degrees above the average.

