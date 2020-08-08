Advertisement

Local movie theatres turn to popcorn sales to make money

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KCRG) -Some local movie theaters are struggling to draw business as major attraction films are skipping theaters. Vinton’s Palace Theater was hoping to reopen for the first time since March for the premiere of Disney’s Mulan. But with the film going straight to streaming services, the single-screen theater won’t be open anytime soon. 

“We’re hoping we’ll get some new content for next year, but that’s just hopeful. Maybe later this year we’ll do some live performances, or musicians, speakers, stuff like that,” says Grace Horst, a volunteer at Vinton Palace Theatre. 

With no new movies to show Vinton Palace Theaters is getting creative by keeping concessions open and selling popcorn for donations to make money. Palace Theater staff says between weekly popcorn sales and donations, they’ve been able to pay their bills this summer. “We’re actually really surprised by how people have been so generous. We’ve had extreme support from everyone and they’re so happy we’re doing it, and we’re happy to do it for them,” says Horst. 

Collins Road Theatres opened in May, but Owner Bruce Taylor it’s only seeing around 10 percent of its normal crowd. Taylor says the extra money they make from food sales has made a big difference this summer. He says he’s hoping the theater’s first new release in months will bring more people in. “It’ll be great, because all summer we’ve been without new movies. And though the old classics have been a lot of fun, it’s time for some new movies. And we’re looking forward to it,” says Taylor. 

Unhinged is coming to Collins Road Theatres on August 21st. 

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Iowa

Dubuque high school teacher creates special room to help struggling students

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Giving Room is designed to provide struggling students with the materials they need to feel more comfortable at school.

Local

Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

News

Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Movie theatre popcorn sales

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Sylvan Learning Center helping parents navigate choosing school learning option this Fall

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
All or most of Iowa's school districts have released their return to school plans for families. Now parents have the task of choosing which model works best for them and their children which can be a difficult decision to make. A local education center wants to help parents navigate through the process.

News

Sylvan Learning Center helping parents navigate choosing school learning option this Fall

Updated: 54 minutes ago
All or most of Iowa's school districts have released their return to school plans for families. Now parents have the task of choosing which model works best for them and their children which can be a difficult decision to make.

Local

Cedar Rapids Community School District has lost about 30 bus drivers since March

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The Cedar Rapids Community School District has lost 29 bus drivers since March 2020.The loss of bus drivers was one of the more than six different reasons the district cited on Thursday for pushing the school start date back one week to August 31, pending board approval.

News

Jerry Burns sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

Updated: 4 hours ago

Our Town

Former school now used for community garden

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackie Kennon
A non-profit garden now grows at the site of a former school in Vinton.