Heat & humidity continue, storms possible Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the most part, expect partly cloudy skies through the evening and overnight hours. A few isolated storms or showers could pop up, but overall dry. Scattered storms are possible late tonight, lows stay in the low 70s with extra moisture and cloud cover.

We will have quite a bit of dry time Sunday that will allow temperatures to jump up to 90 degrees in many locations. Heat Index values will be near 100 degrees, so remember to take those heat precautions. By the late afternoon and evening, more scattered storms could be possible, where an isolated storm or two could become strong to severe. The main threats would be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

A few strong storms are possible Sunday. (KCRG)

Scattered storms continue overnight Sunday and into Monday. Highs on Monday in the mid-80s and once this system moves through, highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

