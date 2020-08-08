Advertisement

Heat & humidity continue, storms possible Sunday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the most part, expect partly cloudy skies through the evening and overnight hours. A few isolated storms or showers could pop up, but overall dry. Scattered storms are possible late tonight, lows stay in the low 70s with extra moisture and cloud cover.

We will have quite a bit of dry time Sunday that will allow temperatures to jump up to 90 degrees in many locations. Heat Index values will be near 100 degrees, so remember to take those heat precautions. By the late afternoon and evening, more scattered storms could be possible, where an isolated storm or two could become strong to severe. The main threats would be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

A few strong storms are possible Sunday.
A few strong storms are possible Sunday.(KCRG)

Scattered storms continue overnight Sunday and into Monday. Highs on Monday in the mid-80s and once this system moves through, highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Scattered rain and storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Weather Water Cooler

NOAA: July 2020 brought record heat to many areas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
NOAA came out with a report showing that many states saw record heat in July. Here in eastern Iowa, we saw a warmer than average July across the entire area.

Forecast

Warmer and much more humid as pattern turns a bit more active

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Summer is back in a big way across eastern Iowa today, with a noticeable increase in both heat and humidity.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Warm and muggy for sure, along with a slight chance of showers and storms.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat and humidity bring storm chances

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT

Weather Water Cooler

Beyond The Weather

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
Beyond The Weather – The Perseids are Coming

Forecast

A nice Friday, hoping for some rain tomorrow morning

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice one with highs into the 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
Plan on a nice day with highs into the 80s.

Forecast

Each day the weather warms and becomes a bit more humid

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
Each day the weather warms and becomes a bit more humid.