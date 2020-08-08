Dubuque high school teacher creates special room to help struggling students

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Molly Anderson has been a teacher at Dubuque Senior High School for 17 years.

“I love Senior High School; we call ourselves the Ram Family and I buy into that a hundred percent,” Anderson said. “If I am a part of your family I would take care of you if you needed something.”

She recognizes many families struggle with going back to school, so she is doing something to help out. The school has been calling this room the Giving Room. Inside there are brand new school materials, like backpacks, notebooks, and pencils. Aside from that, there is also food, toiletries, and clothes.

“One of the best things about Senior is that we take care of each other and if maybe not having clean clothes is a reason that stops a kid from coming to school or makes him uncomfortable, just trying to alleviate some of those feelings for a kid, to make this easier,” Anderson said.

Right now they are exploring ways a student could ask for help without having to put him or herself out there.

“I do not want it to be something that makes a kid uncomfortable and sometimes asking can be very uncomfortable,” she mentioned. “For me, I have personally never been in that spot so I really want to be cognizant of making that as easy for a student as possible.”

Anderson said everything is donated by current and former students, families, and members of the community.

“People care,” she emphasized. “I think they are looking for positive things to do right now, so to just be able to offer that to students is huge.”

Anyone interested in donating items to the Giving Room should contact Dubuque Senior High School.

