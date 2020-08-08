Advertisement

Dubuque high school teacher creates special room to help struggling students

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Molly Anderson has been a teacher at Dubuque Senior High School for 17 years.

“I love Senior High School; we call ourselves the Ram Family and I buy into that a hundred percent,” Anderson said. “If I am a part of your family I would take care of you if you needed something.”

She recognizes many families struggle with going back to school, so she is doing something to help out. The school has been calling this room the Giving Room. Inside there are brand new school materials, like backpacks, notebooks, and pencils. Aside from that, there is also food, toiletries, and clothes.

“One of the best things about Senior is that we take care of each other and if maybe not having clean clothes is a reason that stops a kid from coming to school or makes him uncomfortable, just trying to alleviate some of those feelings for a kid, to make this easier,” Anderson said.

Right now they are exploring ways a student could ask for help without having to put him or herself out there.

“I do not want it to be something that makes a kid uncomfortable and sometimes asking can be very uncomfortable,” she mentioned. “For me, I have personally never been in that spot so I really want to be cognizant of making that as easy for a student as possible.”

Anderson said everything is donated by current and former students, families, and members of the community.

“People care,” she emphasized. “I think they are looking for positive things to do right now, so to just be able to offer that to students is huge.”

Anyone interested in donating items to the Giving Room should contact Dubuque Senior High School.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

News

Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Local movie theatres turn to popcorn sales to make money

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Some local movie theaters are struggling to draw business as major attraction films are skipping theaters.

Latest News

News

Movie theatre popcorn sales

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Sylvan Learning Center helping parents navigate choosing school learning option this Fall

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
All or most of Iowa's school districts have released their return to school plans for families. Now parents have the task of choosing which model works best for them and their children which can be a difficult decision to make. A local education center wants to help parents navigate through the process.

News

Sylvan Learning Center helping parents navigate choosing school learning option this Fall

Updated: 53 minutes ago
All or most of Iowa's school districts have released their return to school plans for families. Now parents have the task of choosing which model works best for them and their children which can be a difficult decision to make.

Local

Cedar Rapids Community School District has lost about 30 bus drivers since March

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The Cedar Rapids Community School District has lost 29 bus drivers since March 2020.The loss of bus drivers was one of the more than six different reasons the district cited on Thursday for pushing the school start date back one week to August 31, pending board approval.

News

Jerry Burns sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

Updated: 4 hours ago

Our Town

Former school now used for community garden

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackie Kennon
A non-profit garden now grows at the site of a former school in Vinton.