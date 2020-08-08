Advertisement

Amana Colonies seeing business slowly increase

People sit on the patio of a bakery in Amana on Saturday, August 8th, 2020.
People sit on the patio of a bakery in Amana on Saturday, August 8th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) -

Nearly a million people visit the Amana Colonies in a typical year, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, that number may be hard to reach in 2020.

“We are kind of having consistent small crowds. Last year we had big festivals, a lot of people at once on the weekends. This year seems like it’s kind of steady throughout the week,” Jessica Maurer at the Amana Woolen Mill said.  

She said when reopening in May, business was slow moving, but is now on the rise. Maurer said that could be do in part to small events like the Pop-Up Art Mart, which replaces the larger, annual art festival.

“We get people coming to town that heard about that (Art Mart) or are driving through town and see a lot going on and maybe stick around longer,” she said.

Debbie Cram of Rock Island, Illinois brought her friend from Ohio to visit the Colonies Saturday.

“It was an idea to bring somebody from out of town up here to experience something different because there is nothing going on in the quad cities right now,” Cram said.

They say the fact that you can be outside and other safety precautions like requiring masks in shops made them feel safer to visit.

Across the street inside the Chocolate Haus, manager Liz Wood said it’s almost business as usual.

“Typically there is tour buses, school kids coming though, but now there are people that are more willing to support small businesses that are coming-out. More than they usually would, more locals coming out,” Wood said.

Wood said online sales helped the shop early on, but now they are looking to hire more staff as foot traffic increases. A result some shoppers are happy to support.

“Let’s help small businesses, people make money. It’s small business Iowa, that’s how we survive, we have to have small businesses to survive,” Cram said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

News

Update: Identifications announced in Fort Dodge Officer-involved shooting

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the people involved in the officer-involved shooting on August 4 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

News

Mother of Iowa student who died in freezing temps sues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The mother of an 18-year-old University of Iowa student who froze to death on the university’s campus is suing the school for negligence.

Iowa

Local control dispute brewing over Iowa mask mandates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The refusal of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to require Iowans to wear masks in public has prompted at least three cities and a county to impose their own local ordinances to address the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Big Ten puts hold on full-contact football practices

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of college sports’ biggest conferences issued a statement on Saturday indicating that football programs from its member universities will not be able to progress to the next phase in its rollout of football preseason camps.

Iowa

13 additional COVID-19 deaths reported, ICU usage dips

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Deaths attributed to the disease enter double-digits for the second time in three days.

Iowa

Dubuque high school teacher creates special room to help struggling students

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Giving Room is designed to provide struggling students with the materials they need to feel more comfortable at school.

Local

Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

News

Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Local movie theatres turn to popcorn sales to make money

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Some local movie theaters are struggling to draw business as major attraction films are skipping theaters.