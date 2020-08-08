13 additional COVID-19 deaths reported, ICU usage dips

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 400 more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported since Friday morning in Iowa, as deaths attributed to the disease enter double-digits for the second time in three days.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 384 additional cases of COVID-19 since Friday morning at the same time, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 48,112. 36,850 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 593.

13 additional deaths were reported to the state since Friday morning’s report, with 925 total deaths in Iowa.

229 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of six in the last 24 hours. 58 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of seven. 22 patients are on ventilators, a net decrease of three. Both ICU usage and ventilator usage are at their lowest points in about a month, with today’s ICU count the lowest since July 11′s total at 54 and ventilator count the lowest since July 8′s at 22.

3,929 tests were reported by public and private labs in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of tests reported during that period was 9.8%, slightly lower than the previous period’s 10.8% but in line with the previous 14-day average of 9.7%. A total of 514,451 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

