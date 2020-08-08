Advertisement

13 additional COVID-19 deaths reported, ICU usage dips

Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator Sarah Holland installs a plexiglass shield in the office at Oak Park Elementary School, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator Sarah Holland installs a plexiglass shield in the office at Oak Park Elementary School, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 400 more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported since Friday morning in Iowa, as deaths attributed to the disease enter double-digits for the second time in three days.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 384 additional cases of COVID-19 since Friday morning at the same time, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 48,112. 36,850 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 593.

13 additional deaths were reported to the state since Friday morning’s report, with 925 total deaths in Iowa.

229 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of six in the last 24 hours. 58 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of seven. 22 patients are on ventilators, a net decrease of three. Both ICU usage and ventilator usage are at their lowest points in about a month, with today’s ICU count the lowest since July 11′s total at 54 and ventilator count the lowest since July 8′s at 22.

3,929 tests were reported by public and private labs in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of tests reported during that period was 9.8%, slightly lower than the previous period’s 10.8% but in line with the previous 14-day average of 9.7%. A total of 514,451 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Iowa

Dubuque high school teacher creates special room to help struggling students

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Giving Room is designed to provide struggling students with the materials they need to feel more comfortable at school.

Local

Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

News

Bus driver shortage impacts Holy Family

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local movie theatres turn to popcorn sales to make money

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Some local movie theaters are struggling to draw business as major attraction films are skipping theaters.

News

Movie theatre popcorn sales

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Sylvan Learning Center helping parents navigate choosing school learning option this Fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
All or most of Iowa's school districts have released their return to school plans for families. Now parents have the task of choosing which model works best for them and their children which can be a difficult decision to make. A local education center wants to help parents navigate through the process.

News

Sylvan Learning Center helping parents navigate choosing school learning option this Fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
All or most of Iowa's school districts have released their return to school plans for families. Now parents have the task of choosing which model works best for them and their children which can be a difficult decision to make.

Local

Cedar Rapids Community School District has lost about 30 bus drivers since March

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The Cedar Rapids Community School District has lost 29 bus drivers since March 2020.The loss of bus drivers was one of the more than six different reasons the district cited on Thursday for pushing the school start date back one week to August 31, pending board approval.

News

Jerry Burns sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

Updated: 16 hours ago