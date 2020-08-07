Advertisement

Waterloo medical center to participate in study of possible COVID-19 treatment

Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A new clinical trial will help determine the safety and effectiveness of a possible treatment for those with severe cases of COVID-19, in the hopes of keeping them off ventilators.

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center is partnering with Northeast Iowa Medical Education Foundation on the study. It will research CSL312, a monoclonal antibody given though intravenous treatment for hospitalized patients.

“The study will help determine if this treatment can reduce the severity of respiratory distress associated with the virus,” said Dr. Jim Hoehns, clinical pharmacist and research director at Northeast Iowa Medical Education Foundation. “We hope this can decrease the progression of the disease and keep individuals off a ventilator.”

The study will enroll 124 participants and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

