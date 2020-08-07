Advertisement

Urbandale school continues online learning despite waiver being denied by the state

Rolling Green Elementary School in Urbandale will start holding classes again today.
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A year-round school in Urbandale is the first in the state to defy the Governor’s interpretation of a law, keeping learning exclusively online. 

The state rejected Rolling Green Elementary’s application for a waiver earlier this week. The district’s superintendent says online classes will go through at least August 20th. 

The entire Urbandale school board will determine future plans for the school year at its meeting on Monday.

