Shooting in Cedar Rapids hurts two people

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids are investigating a shooting which injured two people.

Police said officers responded to a call of gunshots in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue Southeast just before 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers arrived on the scene and found evidence of gunshots in the 300 block of 15th Street Southeast.

Police said they found a 39-year-old man at the scene with a minor gunshot wound which did not need medical attention.

Officers also found a home with damage due to gunshots.

Then around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, a 26-year-old man walked into St. Lukes Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said that person was shot on the 300 block of 15th Street Southeast.

There are no arrests at this time.

