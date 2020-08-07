Advertisement

Scooter usage increases in Cedar Rapids

Two men scoot around Cedar Rapids as part a scooter program started last year.
Two men scoot around Cedar Rapids as part a scooter program started last year.(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While so much of going out has slowed down in the last few months, a trip through downtown Cedar Rapids at twilight or even later has a common buzz.

Those scooters that people can rent, by the minute, are all over the downtown core, and information from the city backs that up. There’s about a 26% increase in scooters being used in Cedar Rapids this summer. Last year, people took the scooters for 12,004 rides and this year, there have been more than 45395 rides.

It costs $1 to activate and 15 cents per minute for the scooters. Some people said they use them about twice a week, staying in the downtown area.

“Some people may be using it for transportation, but I think majority are fun. I think that transportation point would probably occur during the daytime, getting to and from work but once it hits a certain point, 8, 9 o’clock, that’s all fun. And there’s a ton of people out here too. There’s actually a lack of scooters towards the end of the night,” Tyrese Wilson and Steve Smith said.

The scooters come at no cost to Cedar Rapids, but the city also doesn’t bring in any revenue from them. Cedar Rapids officials say this year, because of the delay in putting out the scooters and bikes, the city agreed to pay the vendor, VeoRide, $65,000 to offset lost revenue.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

News

Shooting in Cedar Rapids hurts two people

Updated: moments ago
|
By Caitlin Harbach
Police are investigating a shooting which injured two people in Cedar Rapids.

News

Bands take Marion summer music event on the road

Updated: 1 hour ago
An annual summer event in Marion had to make some changes this year because of the pandemic.

Iowa

Dubuque City Council issues mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque City Council voted unanimously to approve a city mask mandate.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids School Districts looks to push back the start of the school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Cedar Rapids School Districts looks to push back the start of the school year

News

Cedar Rapids School Districts looks to push back the start of the school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cedar Rapids School Districts looks to push back the start of the school year

News

Students have mixed feelings heading back to school after state denies online learning waiver

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livian LaVine is signed up to start her high school career completely online, an option the Iowa City Community School District was hoping would apply to all students.

News

ICCSD waiver denied

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Jingle Cross 2020 postponed, Iowa City to Host 2020 USA Cycling Cyclocross Nationals

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Organizers of the 2020 Jingle Cross announced that the event will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Town

WWII combat medic veteran finally receives Purple Heart at age 94

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jackie Kennon
John Gualtier was hit by shrapnel in the hand and the foot while treating soldiers in battle. No one logged his injuries so he could keep helping others, but it delayed getting his honor of a Purple Heart.