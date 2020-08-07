Scooter usage increases in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While so much of going out has slowed down in the last few months, a trip through downtown Cedar Rapids at twilight or even later has a common buzz.

Those scooters that people can rent, by the minute, are all over the downtown core, and information from the city backs that up. There’s about a 26% increase in scooters being used in Cedar Rapids this summer. Last year, people took the scooters for 12,004 rides and this year, there have been more than 45395 rides.

It costs $1 to activate and 15 cents per minute for the scooters. Some people said they use them about twice a week, staying in the downtown area.

“Some people may be using it for transportation, but I think majority are fun. I think that transportation point would probably occur during the daytime, getting to and from work but once it hits a certain point, 8, 9 o’clock, that’s all fun. And there’s a ton of people out here too. There’s actually a lack of scooters towards the end of the night,” Tyrese Wilson and Steve Smith said.

The scooters come at no cost to Cedar Rapids, but the city also doesn’t bring in any revenue from them. Cedar Rapids officials say this year, because of the delay in putting out the scooters and bikes, the city agreed to pay the vendor, VeoRide, $65,000 to offset lost revenue.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.