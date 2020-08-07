Recall issued for Amana Meat Shop pickled ham product

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - A recall has been issued for 1.25 pound jars of “pickled ham” from a meat shop in Amana due to the Thompson International, Inc. onion recall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the recall on the onions used in Amana Meat Shop’s pickled ham product because they could be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled pickled ham products were distributed in retail stores in the Midwest and through mail orders nationwide, and were sold from May 15 to August 6.

The pickled ham product comes in 1.25 pound, clear glass jars with the following codes: E2620, F0320, F3720, F5420, G0620, G1720, and G3920.

So far no illnesses have been reported due to the recalled product.

Salmonella can cause symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail, elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

See the full recall information here.

