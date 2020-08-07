No football season for Drake after Pioneer Football League announces cancelation of 2020 fall season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCRG) - The Pioneer Football League announced Friday that they will not have a 2020 fall season. Locally, that means Drake University will not have a season.

They stated that the league has members all across the country and midwest and team travel, along with trying to meet health requirements related to COVID-19 would be very difficult.

James M. Danko, the president of Butler University and the chair of the league said, “The Presidents and Athletic Directors of our respective universities made this very difficult decision after extensive deliberations and consideration of many factors. We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs. Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high especially to ensure the safety of our students.”

