New TestIowa site to open in Wright County

BELMOND, Iowa (KCRG) - A new TestIowa site will be opening up on Monday in Wright County.

The site will be located at the Iowa Special Hospital located at 403 1st Street SW in Belmond. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone can schedule an appointment for a test, after completing an online assessment, through testiowa.com.

