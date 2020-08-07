Advertisement

Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University.
Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University.(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the school announced Friday.

The private evangelical Christian university issued a one-sentence statement making the announcement.

The statement said the Executive Committee of Liberty’s board of trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met Friday and requested that Falwell take leave, “to which he has agreed, effective immediately.”

The statement did not indicate what prompted the request by the trustees, but the announcement came after Falwell apologized for posting photos on social media that critics said were distasteful, including one that showed Falwell with his pants unzipped and his arm around a young woman.

Falwell, an early and high-profile supporter of President Donald Trump, has served since 2007 as president of the university in Lynchburg founded by his father, the late evangelist the Rev. Jerry Falwell.

He did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a university spokesman said he had no further comment.

In an interview this week with radio station WLNI, Falwell said the woman in the photo was his wife’s assistant. He said he had apologized to “everyone.”

On Thursday, Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, a pastor who has previously taught at Liberty, called Falwell’s behavior “appalling” and said he should resign.

___

Associated Press writer Alan Suderman contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

Enjoying the sight of sunflowers in Benton County

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
A field of sunflowers in Benton County is open for families to enjoy, but it’s only for a short time.

Iowa

ISU virus tests find 2.2% of returning students positive

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Iowa State University says a program to administer coronavirus tests to students as they move back to campus have found 66 of them testing positive.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds writes open letter to Iowans on COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Governor Kim Reynolds wrote an open letter to Iowans on Friday regarding COVID-19.

Latest News

Iowa

New TestIowa site to open in Wright County

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
A new TestIowa site will be opening up on Monday in Wright County.

Local

Cedar Rapids police arrest two suspects in connection to robbery

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Cedar Rapids police have arrested two suspects in connection to a robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

News

Sunflowers blooming at Pheasant Run Farm

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A field of sunflowers in Benton County is open for families to enjoy - but it's only for a short time.

Iowa

Family of man shot by Iowa deputy alleges cover-up in suit

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
The family of a man killed by a Polk County sheriff’s deputy two years ago alleges in a federal lawsuit that the office is “covering up” the killing by refusing to release footage and records.

National Politics

Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Kanye West's unlikely White House bid is getting help qualifying for presidential ballots in key states from Republicans around the country, fueling suspicions he's being pushed to run by allies of President Donald Trump hoping to siphon support away from Joe Biden.

Local

Squaw Creek may get new less offensive name

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Carros
Squaw Creek and the park that bears the same name in Linn County may soon get a new, less offensive name in honor of a Meskawki women’s rights advocate.