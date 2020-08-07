Iowa’s tax-free holiday continues through Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s statewide tax-free holiday started Friday. Parents typically take advantage of the weekend for back to school shopping.

Certain clothes and shoes that are under $100 will apply for the 6% tax exemption. Masks are not included along with backpacks, jewelry, and protective athletic gear and school supplies.

The holiday goes until midnight Saturday.

