Iowa State Fair goes virtual

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The in-person Iowa State Fair may have been canceled due to the pandemic, but organizers are taking things online for a virtual event.

The virtual event begins August 13 and runs through August 23.

Each day of the online fair will include a theme with different activities, photos, contests, sponsors and special videos.

Organizers say it will post most of the activities on its Facebook page and website.

See the full schedule here.

