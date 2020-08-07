Advertisement

Heat and humidity bring storm chances

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As heat and humidity move in, storm chances increase. This weekend is guaranteed to be warmer and muggier. Highs are expected to be in the middle 80s to the low 90s. Combine that with the dew points rising into the 70s and we are looking at heat index values approaching 100 on Sunday. Scattered storms chances also exist although the timing is the difficult part of this forecast. Right now the best chances look to be early on Saturday and late on Sunday.

