From restaurant, to food trucks, to selling salsa – La Reyna gets creative in getting products to customers

By Jackie Kennon
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Restaurants have been forced to become creative to find ways to get food to customers during the pandemic. That includes La Reyna in Our Town Vinton.

Carmen Legaspi, along with her husband, started a restaurant in 1991 in Iowa City. They moved their restaurant to Vinton eight years ago. During that time, they first tried selling just one salsa at a farmer’s market. It was so popular, it expanded to a total of five now sold at grocery stores around the Cedar Rapids area. They got a couple of food trucks two years ago, which has been a benefit during the pandemic.

“We have food trucks, so for the situation right now, we’re not able to do much in the restaurants so we have two food trucks and we do all over Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, people call up neighborhoods,” said Legaspi.

Legaspi says she likes interacting with the people in Vinton who come by to eat at La Reyna.

