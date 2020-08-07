Former school now used for community garden

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - In the middle of Our Town Vinton, where kids used to go to school, now stands a huge garden.

The former elementary building now houses social services offices, and instead of grass growing on the front lawn, volunteers grow produce to help feed the hungry in the area.

This non-profit garden is now in its second season. Mike Elwick and his wife first grew the garden in 2013 as part of a monthly membership vegetable delivery.

The business transitioned into a non-profit two years ago. Now, the food goes to places like HACAP or is coordinated through AmeriCorps to get to other food banks. They grow carrots, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, squash, and peppers.

“We work completely on a volunteer basis, the organization has probably 30 master gardeners pretty much is what makes it up,” Elwick said.

Volunteers are anticipating 30,000 pounds of produce to come out of the garden this year.

