Dubuque City Council issues mask mandate

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance requiring face coverings in indoor public places.

The Dubuque Police Department will start enforcing the mandate on Monday. Violations will be processed with a $10 fine that would increase to $15 after 30 days unpaid.

City Council member Brad Cavanagh said it is time for them go challenge Governor Kim Reynolds and take matters into their own hands.

Cavanagh said they are concerned after the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Dubuque.

The mandate comes after the White House Coronavirus Task Force named Dubuque as a “red zone” for the spread of the virus.

Cavanagh said it is better to act now than to regret it later.

“We have students going back to school in a couple of weeks and we have college students returning to town,” he mentioned. “I am just concerned that with everybody coming in and gathering more and then closing the door as soon as it gets cold we are going to have real struggles keeping this under control if we cannot control it in the middle of the summer.”

He said the council is taking these steps to prevent the spread before any drastic measures need to be taken.

“What I really want to avoid is a complete shutdown of our economy again in any way, shape, or form,” he said. “We really cannot get to a point where that happens again, so whatever steps we can take to mitigate risks right now I think are very important steps to take.”

City council members decided to forego another ordinance that would require bars, restaurants, and gyms to limit capacity to 50 percent.

John Oglesby, who owns First & Main in Downtown Dubuque, said a measure like this would have been devastating.

“We will make it if they do that,” he said. “Unless you have a lot of money set aside, but us, we would not make it if that happens again.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.