Coralville drive-in movie theatre back for a short time

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coralville Public Library is bringing back the Coralville Drive-in Theatre, but only for a short time.

From the 1950s to the 1980s, the location where the library sits now, used to be a drive-in used to be. On Friday evening, it will be reborn for a showing of “The Field of Dreams” starting at 8:30 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, you’ll have to stay in your car at all times and space out. The restrooms are closed and you can bring your own refreshments.

Mike Jorgensen, from the library, said, “We’ve got a drive-in here at the Coralville Library. The first time ever and it’s a bit of an experiment, but we’re looking for a way during the pandemic to try to get the community together without getting them too close.”

The theatre is airing films on August 14th and 21st of this month, but spaces are limited. You can see the full movie schedule on the library’s website.

