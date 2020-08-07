Advertisement

Cedar Rapids School Districts looks to push back the start of the school year

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District announced Thursday it wants to delay the start of the school year by one week to prepare and handle COVID 19.

Parents said an extra week was something they needed as well. Morgan Goudy of Cedar Rapids has two kids in the CRCSD. She was part of the 30 percent of parents who said they intended to teach their kids from home. For her, it was because of how young her kids are.

“Especially in a kindergarten class you can see just how fast things can spread,” Goudy said. “They touch everything and they’re very hands-on at that age.”

She said it wasn’t an easy choice to make. Her in-coming first-grade daughter has expressed missing social interactions. The start date would move back to August 31st if approved by the school board.

“We absolutely want our kids back in school and experiencing educational, social, and emotional enrichment,” said Cedar Rapids School Superintendent Noreen Bush.

Superintendent Bush said the extra week would allow the district time to respond to state announcements, shift some staff to E-learning, hire employees after a number of resignations from staff impacted by the pandemic, finish up some construction projects, as well as a recent increase in COVID cases in Linn County. She said people in the community needed to do their part to make the school year as safe as possible.

“We serve over 16,000 children and 3000 employees,” she said. “Think of the impact that our district has on our community. We are ready and prepared to do our safety parts, but we need our community to also embrace those safety measures.”

While an extra week to prepare doesn’t seem like much, Goudy said it was time she needed to prepare herself for teaching from home.

“It giving us some extra time to prepare space at home for schooling,” she said. “I think it would really help me because this summer has just flown by.”

The board will vote to delay the school year on Monday.

