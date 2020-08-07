Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police investigating possible hate crime

Cedar Rapids police are asking for information from the public as they investigate a possible hate crime.
Cedar Rapids police are asking for information from the public as they investigate a possible hate crime.(KCRG)
By Zach Owens
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for information from the public as they investigate a possible hate crime.

Officials said they received reports from at least four different residences in southeast Cedar Rapids where resealable plastic bags were found that contained a letter with a fascist symbol and the words “White Pride” on it.

 Police are trying to determine if these incidents are a hate crime under federal statutes.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Anyone with information related to these incidents should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

Mayor Brad Hart said, “Cedar Rapids is a community where everyone should feel welcome and safe, especially in his or her own home. Acts of hate are not, and will not be, tolerated. They are an affront to the values of our residents and city leadership. It is our responsibility to care about each other, and incidents that target our neighbors and their families have no place in Cedar Rapids.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Iowa

591 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Owens
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 591 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Waterloo medical center to participate in study of possible COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new clinical trial will help determine the safety and effectiveness of a possible treatment for those with severe cases of COVID-19, in the hopes of keeping them off ventilators.

Iowa

Reynolds and Department of Education assisting Iowa schools with funding for internet connectivity

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education are making $26.2 million available to school districts, nonpublic schools, colleges and universities to increase internet connectivity for students for the upcoming school year.

Latest News

News

Scooter usage increases in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
While so much of going out has slowed down in the last few months, a trip through downtown Cedar Rapids at twilight or even later has a common buzz.

News

Bands take Marion summer music event on the road

Updated: 4 hours ago
An annual summer event in Marion had to make some changes this year because of the pandemic.

News

Friday marks four weeks since 10-year-old Breasia Terrell went missing

Updated: 4 hours ago
Breasia Terrell, of Davenport, went missing on July 10th.

Iowa

Recall issued for Amana Meat Shop pickled ham product

Updated: 4 hours ago
A recall has been issued for 1.25 pound jars of “Pickled Ham” from a meat shop in Amana due to the Thompson International, Inc. onion recall.

Iowa

Iowa State Fair goes virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
The in-person Iowa State Fair may have been canceled due to the pandemic, but organizers are taking things online for a virtual event.

News

Iowa State Fair goes virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Iowa State Fair is going virtual this year.