Cedar Rapids police arrest two suspects in connection to robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested two suspects in connection to a robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m. on Friday, police were notified that a person had their Chevrolet Uplander stolen by two people near JW’s Pub and Grill at 58 Miller Avenue Southwest. The person said that the two suspects allegedly had a firearm.

Officers located the vehicle near Wilson Avenue and Bowling Street SW, around 20 minutes after the report. The suspects fled northbound on Bowling Street NW after officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, leading them in a chase. The suspect then side-swiped a car and struck a curb, while trying to avoid police, making the car inoperable. The suspects then fled on foot.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Tywun Marquese Moore and 17-year-old Royal Jones. Police did find a handgun in the 1700 block of Barber Street SW, near where one of the suspects was apprehended. They are both being charged with robbery in the first degree.

