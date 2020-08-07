Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man leads law enforcement on brief chase early Friday morning

(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County Deputy was led on a brief chase Friday morning after a man riding a motorcycle refused to stop.

Officials said 48-year-old Scott Curley, of Cedar Rapids, was seen running a red light on a motorcycle at Highway 13 and Secrist Road at about 2:55 a.m.

When the deputy tried to stop him, Curley led the deputy on a brief pursuit eastbound on Secrist Road to Martelle Road. There, Curley lost control at a slow speed, dropping the motorcycle to the ground.

Curley was taken into custody on traffic charges and a charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was not injured in the incident.

