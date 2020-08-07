Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Community School District has lost about 30 bus drivers since March

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District has lost 29 bus drivers since March 2020.

The loss of bus drivers was one of the more than six different reasons the district cited on Thursday for pushing the school start date back one week to August 31, pending board approval.

21 of the 29 bus drivers resigned from their position. The other 8 are taking a leave of absence.

The district is also looking to hire more substitute teachers because it is assuming there will be a shortage.

Latoya Harring, who is the Diversity Recruiter at the school district, said they are reaching out to former teachers who worked at the district for possible substitute jobs.

“We’ve reached out to over 200 subs from last year, the 2019 year and there’s been great interest,” she said. “But I don’t, unfortunately, have exact numbers at this point.”

The district said it plans to take advantage of the Governor’s proclamation, which lowered the requirement for substitute teachers.

