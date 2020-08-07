Advertisement

Burr and Hotchkiss claim Pribyl Tournament titles

Dillon Burr and Kaitlin Hotchkiss claimed the titles at the 2020 Rotary Pribyl Tournament in Cedar Rapids.
Dillon Burr and Kaitlin Hotchkiss claimed the titles at the 2020 Rotary Pribyl Tournament in Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Rotary Pribyl Tournament gives area high school golfers a chance to prepare for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, Linn-Mar’s Dillon Burr claimed the boys’ title after a total score of 299. He won by three strokes over Nile Petersen of Cedar Rapids Washington. On the girls’ side, Xavier senior Kaitlin Hotchkiss claimed the title. She entered the final round 10 shots back from the lead, but fired a 76 to win with a total score of 253.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

The Great Outdoors: TV9’s Josh Christensen joins local angler on the Cedar River for cat fishing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekend sports anchor Josh Christensen joins a local angler in Vinton for his first cat fishing trip.

Sports

The Great Outdoors: Local angler teaches TV9's Josh Christensen cat fishing

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording

Local

University of Iowa releases game day procedures & updates on football tickets

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The updated 2020 football schedule came out on Wednesday for the University of Iowa, but on Friday the university announced guidelines for fans.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Latest News

Sports

Division II and III fall championships canceled, local schools face decisions

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division II and III councils announced that all fall championships have been canceled for the 2020 season.

Sports

Division II and III fall championships canceled

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Iowa receives updated 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Iowa announces updated 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT
600pm newscast recording

Iowa

Big Ten announces 2020 football schedules, Iowa Hawkeyes to play 5 home games

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT
The Big Ten scheduled was announced on Wednesday, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to play a 10-game Big Ten Conference schedule in 2020.

Sports

A glimpse at what high school football practices will look like in 2020

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Michael OBrien
From a distance, voluntary football camp at Kennedy high school looks like it would any other year. The closer you look, the more changes stand out.