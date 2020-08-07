Burr and Hotchkiss claim Pribyl Tournament titles

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Rotary Pribyl Tournament gives area high school golfers a chance to prepare for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, Linn-Mar’s Dillon Burr claimed the boys’ title after a total score of 299. He won by three strokes over Nile Petersen of Cedar Rapids Washington. On the girls’ side, Xavier senior Kaitlin Hotchkiss claimed the title. She entered the final round 10 shots back from the lead, but fired a 76 to win with a total score of 253.

