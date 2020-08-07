Brucemore awarded $1.8 million in state tax credits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brucemore was awarded $1.8 million through the Historic Preservation Tax Credit program last month.

Brucemore is 1 of 15 organizations across the state to receive this award this year. This helps Brucemore get to $4.8 million of its $5 million goal for its Pride and Preservation campaign.

“The support from the Corridor and State of Iowa in our first-ever capital campaign has been tremendous,” said Executive Director David Janssen. “The investment and participation from more than 500 personal and organizational donors help ensure Brucemore remains a nationally significant historic site and cultural hub for future generations.”

The campaign is a four-phase project that started in 2017 and is set to be completed in 2021. One of the projects is the Mansion Envelope Restoration Project to address the deterioration in the mansion, including pest and water infiltration. That infiltration is a threat to the interior of the house which holds furniture, artwork, objects, and diaries that date back to the 20th century. These items help tell the stories of those who worked at the estate.

“Preserving the 19th-century mansion at the heart of the 26-acre estate is critical to our ability to inspire community interaction year-round,” said Janssen. “Up until this point, we had only been able to invest on average $135,000 a year towards preservation across the site’s seven structures, 26-acres, and thousands of artifacts. Studies show that we need to spend between $500,000 and $1 million a year in perpetuity.”

It will also help fund the electrical infrastructure and improvements to security along with fire prevention. Donations can be made on their website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.