Beyond The Weather

The Perseids are Coming
Persied Meteor Shower 2020
Persied Meteor Shower 2020(KCRG)
By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a spectacular weather week we have enjoyed.  This was just a preview of the weather we normally embrace in September.  Although next week features warmer and muggier air we will have a chance to see the peak of the Perseid Meteor shower beyond the weather.

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, August 11 through Thursday, August 13.  As with all night sky viewing a dark location away from city lights is key.    The place to look for the meteors in the northeast sky after midnight as they radiate from the constellation Perseus.  This is also just below the constellation Cassiopeia.  40 to 50 meteors per hour are possible during the peak.

Happy Stargazing!

