Advertisement

Bands take Marion summer music event on the road

The Bamboozlers play during a safe and socially distanced Uptown Getdown in Marion.
The Bamboozlers play during a safe and socially distanced Uptown Getdown in Marion.(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An annual summer event in Marion had to make some changes this year because of the pandemic.

The bands that are part of the Marion Uptown Getdown will take their acts on the road this summer. Instead of performing in one location, where people would be crowded together, each band will play at three different Marion parks. Thursday night, the band the Bamboozlers were performing for 40 minutes at each stop.

“We all know and I think we all feel and are itching for something to do and to get out of the house. And we just wanted to offer the opportunity for people to get out and do that,” Tami Schlamp with the Marion Chamber of Commerce, said.

This will continue throughout August on Thursdays.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

News

Shooting in Cedar Rapids hurts two people

Updated: moments ago
|
By Caitlin Harbach
Police are investigating a shooting which injured two people in Cedar Rapids.

News

Scooter usage increases in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
While so much of going out has slowed down in the last few months, a trip through downtown Cedar Rapids at twilight or even later has a common buzz.

Iowa

Dubuque City Council issues mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque City Council voted unanimously to approve a city mask mandate.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids School Districts looks to push back the start of the school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Cedar Rapids School Districts looks to push back the start of the school year

News

Cedar Rapids School Districts looks to push back the start of the school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cedar Rapids School Districts looks to push back the start of the school year

News

Students have mixed feelings heading back to school after state denies online learning waiver

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livian LaVine is signed up to start her high school career completely online, an option the Iowa City Community School District was hoping would apply to all students.

News

ICCSD waiver denied

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Jingle Cross 2020 postponed, Iowa City to Host 2020 USA Cycling Cyclocross Nationals

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Organizers of the 2020 Jingle Cross announced that the event will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Town

WWII combat medic veteran finally receives Purple Heart at age 94

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jackie Kennon
John Gualtier was hit by shrapnel in the hand and the foot while treating soldiers in battle. No one logged his injuries so he could keep helping others, but it delayed getting his honor of a Purple Heart.