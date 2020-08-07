Bands take Marion summer music event on the road

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An annual summer event in Marion had to make some changes this year because of the pandemic.

The bands that are part of the Marion Uptown Getdown will take their acts on the road this summer. Instead of performing in one location, where people would be crowded together, each band will play at three different Marion parks. Thursday night, the band the Bamboozlers were performing for 40 minutes at each stop.

“We all know and I think we all feel and are itching for something to do and to get out of the house. And we just wanted to offer the opportunity for people to get out and do that,” Tami Schlamp with the Marion Chamber of Commerce, said.

This will continue throughout August on Thursdays.

