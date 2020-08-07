Advertisement

A nice Friday, hoping for some rain tomorrow morning

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a very nice Friday with highs generally into the lower and middle 80s. You’ll notice the dew points slowly rising which will set things up for a very humid weekend. Tonight, a warm front approaches from the west and we may get a few scattered storms from it by tomorrow morning. Right now, these storms look scattered at best. Sunday continues to be the hot day with highs in the lower 90s alongside a heat index around 100. Late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night a cold front moves across and may also generate a few scattered storms. Have a great weekend!

