591 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 591 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 7, the state’s data is showing a total of 47,728 COVID-19 cases and 912 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,480 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 510,522 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 223 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 33 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 65 are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators.

