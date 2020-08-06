Advertisement

WWII combat medic veteran finally receives Purple Heart at age 94

By Jackie Kennon
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Seventy-five years after he enlisted in the Army at age 18 to serve in World War Two, John Gualtier finally received his Purple Heart.

The 94-year-old Vinton man earned it and a Bronze Star while serving as a combat medic in the Army. His father served in World War I.

During the war, he treated wounded soldiers, including German soldiers. The only weapon he carried into combat was a pair of bandage scissors.

“I went from up until today even, wondering, a medic, at least in my case and some of the others I talked to, we have a guilty feeling all the time,” said Gualtier. “Like did we do the right thing.”

One of the most haunting parts of the war came weeks before it ended when he helped liberate a concentration camp.

“Pert near from day one to when the war ended, it was rough,” Gualtier recalled. “And then when the war, two weeks before the war ended, I got involved in the concentration camps and that was worse than the war. It was horrible, horrible sights, and the odor, the smell, I still get that today.”

Gualtier is the subject of a documentary, ‘Hero Among Us,’ showing what it was like. He struggled with the horrors of war for nearly his whole life, attempting suicide multiple times. He kept his service a secret for decades, until a few groups approached him, asking him to share his experience with students.

“I’ve got to give the kids, the teachers, and our VA now, the credit to sit here and talk to you, I could have never done this a few years back, I wouldn’t have,” Gualtier said. “My whole life just twisted around, all the good things just started happening.”

On June 20, he finally got a Purple Heart with his name on it. He was hit by shrapnel in the hand and the foot while treating soldiers in battle. No one logged his injuries so he could keep helping others, but it delayed getting his honor.

“There was so much fighting going on at that particular time, there was a lot of guys like me they just got a few pieces of shrapnel, and we patched them up and sent them back up without putting a tag on them,” Gualtier said.

A lifetime of holding his experiences close, now a first-hand account of a man who saved lives during one of the world’s darkest moments.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

Jingle Cross 2020 postponed, Iowa City to Host 2020 USA Cycling Cyclocross Nationals

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Organizers of the 2020 Jingle Cross announced that the event will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Man receives Purple Heart 75 years after he enlisted

Updated: 1 hour ago
75 years after he enlisted in the Army at 18 to serve in World War Two, John Gualtier finally received his Purple Heart.

News

Game day procedures announced

Updated: 1 hour ago
The updated 2020 football schedule came out yesterday for the University of Iowa.  Today, the university announced guidelines for fans.

Latest News

Local

“The milkman is back!” Dan & Debbies Creamery offers delivery service

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Randy Dircks
Businesses throughout eastern Iowa have made adjustments to reach their customers during the pandemic, including one ice cream shop Ely.The “milkman is back” at Dan and Debbie’s Creamery as they are now offering home delivery in select locations, taking a page out of another era.

Local

Marion City Council establishes ‘community equity working group’ to address racial injustices

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The Marion Alliance for Racial Equity and other organizations in the city want to establish a community equity working group. Thursday, the city council introduced a motion to move forward with establishing the group, to address issues surrounding racial injustice.

Our Town

Benton County Conservation sees increase in people wanting to explore the outdoors this summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackie Kennon
Benton County Conservation says it's taken more calls from people wanting to explore the outdoors locally.

News

Businesses making adjustments due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Businesses throughout eastern Iowa have made adjustments to reach their customers during the pandemic.

News

School guidance context

Updated: 2 hours ago
Guidance from the state says school districts can only apply for a wavier for all online instruction if the county's positivity rate is above 15% over 14 days with 10% absenteeism and that wavier is temporary.

News

Marion City Council establishes ‘community equity working group’ to address racial injustices

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Marion Alliance for Racial Equity and other organizations in the city want to establish a community equity working group. Thursday, the city council introduced a motion to move forward with establishing the group, to address issues surrounding racial injustice.