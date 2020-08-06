Advertisement

Warrant issued for arrest of Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes on a charge of first degree theft of property, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced.

Dismukes is accused of stealing money from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc., over the course of two years. The amount is well in excess of $2,500, Bailey said.

Theft of property first degree is a Class B felony.

Bailey confirmed the reported theft occurred between June 2016 and January 2018, which was before Dismukes ran for public office. A complaint was filed against Dismukes in May, launching the investigation that led to the subsequent theft charge.

Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. is located in East Montgomery.

Dismukes said he maintains his innocence regarding allegations of stealing money from a former employer.

Dismukes was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018 and sworn in the following year. He represents District 88, which covers Prattville, Millbrook and Coosada.

Less than a month ago, Dismukes made national headlines for attending a party to commemorate Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest, hosted by an individual with close ties to the League of the South. Despite calls to resign from both Republicans and Democrats, Dismukes refused to step down from his political office, only walking away from a pastor position he held in Autauga County.

Copyright 2020 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

University of Iowa releases game day procedures & updates on football tickets

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The updated 2020 football schedule came out on Wednesday for the University of Iowa, but on Friday the university announced guidelines for fans.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

News

State denies Iowa City School’s online plan

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The state has denied Iowa City School's plan to start the school year fully online. Novel classroom

Latest News

News

Explosion in Linn County

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Emergency crews responded to an area of Linn County, just outside the Cedar Rapids city limits, on a report of an explosion.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."

National

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

Local

One man critically hurt in Linn County explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The Linn County Sheriff’s office received a call Thursday afternoon reporting an explosion in Cedar Rapids. Emergency crews are on site attending to a structure.

National

Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese comes out this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

Local

State denies Iowa City School’s plan to start year online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The state has denied Iowa City School’s plan to start the school year fully online.