Vice President Pence to be in Des Moines next week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Des Moines on August 13 to speak at a Heritage Action Town Hall.

According to a news release from the VP’s office, Pence will deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s support of law enforcement, pro-growth agenda, and the rejection of socialist ideals. He will also be launching the “Fight for America” campaign.

Pence will then attend the Iowa GOP state dinner before returning to Washington D.C. that evening.

