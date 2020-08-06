Vice President Mike Pence to visit Des Moines on August 13

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Des Moines on August 13.

He will be delivering remarks on the Trump administration’s pro-growth agenda along with rejection of socialist ideals and the support of law enforcement. Following that, he will go to the Heritage Action Town Hall to launch a campaign titled “Fight for America.” Finally, we will attend the Iowa GOP state dinner before heading back to Washington D.C.

