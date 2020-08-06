University of Iowa releases game day procedures & updates on football tickets

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The updated 2020 football schedule came out on Wednesday for the University of Iowa, but on Friday the university announced guidelines for fans.

At least 10,000 to 15,000 fans will be allowed at the games and tickets will be sold as single games instead of as season tickets. All tickets and parking passes will be digital. Fans will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines in the main stand and premium seating.

Parking lots will be restricted to 50% capacity and will open four hours before kickoff. The Hawkeyes have five home games with the season opener set to begin on September 5th. More information can be found on their website, hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.

